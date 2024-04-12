Bitcoin Diamond Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $23.95 million and approximately $51,145.72 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.17 or 0.00097713 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00015611 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002895 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.