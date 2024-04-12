Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,332 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 5,573 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the third quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 1,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.48.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Union Pacific stock traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $233.79. 533,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,297. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $247.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.59. The company has a market capitalization of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.37 and a fifty-two week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

