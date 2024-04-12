Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,815 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Masco worth $10,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Masco by 264.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Masco by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,372,000 after purchasing an additional 18,140 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Masco by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 26,360 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Masco by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 257,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAS. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $2,703,076.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $78.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.42.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 28.93%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

