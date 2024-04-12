Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,766 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $3,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KVUE. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $2,944,816,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 572.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,182,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,794,000 after acquiring an additional 75,913,107 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 71,686,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,472,000 after acquiring an additional 61,084,123 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 227.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,091,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,711,000 after acquiring an additional 42,449,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 4,057.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,162,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,413,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Kenvue Price Performance

Shares of KVUE stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,542,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,787,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.21. Kenvue Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Kenvue’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

