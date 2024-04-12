Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 68 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $503.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew J. White sold 51,231 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.84, for a total transaction of $23,353,139.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,271,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Lamba sold 8,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.04, for a total transaction of $3,837,704.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,131.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LIN traded down $7.57 on Friday, hitting $445.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 465,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,890. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $449.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.22. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

