Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MCD traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,072,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,219,175. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.55. The stock has a market cap of $192.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

