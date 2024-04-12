Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,334 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 44,586 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $22,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 23.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,992 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total transaction of $484,950.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 84 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.99, for a total value of $49,727.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,063 shares of company stock worth $1,853,025. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $14.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $470.14. 2,352,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,582,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.28. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $331.89 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $545.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $567.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.72.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

