Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.4 %

Hilton Worldwide stock traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.70. 495,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,624. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.43 and a 1-year high of $215.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.34 and a 200 day moving average of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.