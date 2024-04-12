Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,202 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after acquiring an additional 94,837 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,774,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,433,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,523,935. The company has a market cap of $70.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $90.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $5,891,020.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.