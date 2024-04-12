Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Buys 332 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Investment Group increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 4,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $205.52. 380,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.81.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Waste Management from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

