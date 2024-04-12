Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Down 58.7% in March

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BFRI opened at $1.99 on Friday. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 344.98% and a negative net margin of 59.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biofrontera by 894.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 90,394 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Biofrontera by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biofrontera during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

