Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Down 58.7% in March

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 58.7% from the March 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Biofrontera Price Performance
BFRI opened at $1.99 on Friday. Biofrontera has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $13.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01.
Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter. Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 344.98% and a negative net margin of 59.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Biofrontera will post -4.01 earnings per share for the current year.
About Biofrontera
Biofrontera Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.
