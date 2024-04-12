Beyond (NYSE:BYON) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Beyond from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:BYON opened at $27.39 on Friday. Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $39.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 3.76.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.51). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 16.92% and a negative net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $384.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

