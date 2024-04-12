Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $95.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Best Buy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.60.

BBY opened at $80.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.59. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 5,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total transaction of $416,852.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $6,235,286.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,823,186.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,394 shares of company stock worth $4,206,247. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 14.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

