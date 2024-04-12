Benchmark Boosts Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target to $52.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) had its price target boosted by Benchmark from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

TECK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teck Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Teck Resources stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.90 and its 200-day moving average is $39.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.15.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 663,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after acquiring an additional 233,361 shares during the last quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP raised its position in Teck Resources by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP now owns 465,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Teck Resources by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,303,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Teck Resources by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 306,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,283 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

