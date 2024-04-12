Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 167000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belo Sun Mining Stock Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$18.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.04.

Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Belo Sun Mining Corp will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 mining concession applications, 16 exploration permits, and 58 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

