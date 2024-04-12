BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Sold by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lessened its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 72.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,072 shares during the quarter. BellRing Brands makes up about 1.3% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $6,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth $697,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 19.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 264,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,914,000 after acquiring an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 273.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,074,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,298,000 after acquiring an additional 786,756 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at $19,316,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 3.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

In related news, Director Elliot Stein, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $57,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,785.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BellRing Brands stock opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.53. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $430.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.91 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

