Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

BLTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,647,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belite Bio during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLTE opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.18 and a beta of -1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.13. Belite Bio has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $48.60.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.11. On average, analysts predict that Belite Bio will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

