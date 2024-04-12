Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BECN. TheStreet raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $97.86 on Monday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $56.94 and a 52-week high of $102.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.26 and a 200 day moving average of $83.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of -208.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total value of $306,767.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,521.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 1,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $171,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,445. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $306,767.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

