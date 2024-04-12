Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Given a C$6.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 target price on Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$6.75 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 19th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.40.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BTE

Baytex Energy Price Performance

Baytex Energy stock opened at C$5.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.78. Baytex Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.83 and a 52-week high of C$6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.89.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$1.07 billion for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.60% and a negative return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.7398601 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Baytex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.27%.

Insider Activity

In other Baytex Energy news, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Eric Thomas Greager bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,000.00. Also, Director Tiffany Thom Cepak sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total value of C$142,000.00. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.