Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFLO. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 163.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 72,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,032 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 579,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 435,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLO opened at $50.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

