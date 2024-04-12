Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $14,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 112,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 12,307 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 25,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0913 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

