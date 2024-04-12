Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $8.19 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 3.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1,414.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

BATS:QUAL opened at $162.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $36.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

