Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Has $4.03 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,573 shares during the period. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 742,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 648,535 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,877,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,978,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 689,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,973,000 after acquiring an additional 271,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 814.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 264,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 235,351 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $46.89 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.79.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.