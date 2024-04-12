Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Buys 9,182 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,182 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQD. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,009,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 362.7% during the third quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 58,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,207,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $106.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.37. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

