Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Basf from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Basf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Basf

Basf Price Performance

Basf stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 233.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day moving average of $12.41. Basf has a 52-week low of $10.66 and a 52-week high of $14.89.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Basf will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Basf Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6594 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Basf’s previous dividend of $0.64. Basf’s payout ratio is currently 1,083.33%.

Basf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems comprising isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.