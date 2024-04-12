Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Up 80.8% in March

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 80.8% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.0 days.

Barry Callebaut Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BYCBF opened at $1,417.40 on Friday. Barry Callebaut has a 52 week low of $1,330.00 and a 52 week high of $2,175.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,455.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,520.77.

Get Barry Callebaut alerts:

About Barry Callebaut

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate and cocoa products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants, as well as personalization sheets.

Receive News & Ratings for Barry Callebaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barry Callebaut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.