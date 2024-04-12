Barrick Gold’s (GOLD) “Sector Perform Overweight” Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.05.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.04 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 88.1% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,105,335 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $56,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,220 shares during the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,910,000. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 73,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 11,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 249,017 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.