Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Barnwell Industries from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BRN

Barnwell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:BRN opened at $2.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 million, a PE ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.19. Barnwell Industries has a 52-week low of $2.06 and a 52-week high of $3.00.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 11.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 83,286 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 24,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.