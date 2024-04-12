Barclays Raises Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Price Target to $211.00

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $200.00 to $211.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.36.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 1.4 %

CBOE opened at $177.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.45 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

