Barclays Lowers Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $105.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LW. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on LW

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $81.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.00 and its 200-day moving average is $99.27. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $77.41 and a 1-year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 14.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $2,131,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.5% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 635,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,730,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the period. &PARTNERS acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 150.0% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 8,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.