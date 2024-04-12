Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $153.71

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.71 ($1.95) and traded as high as GBX 190.94 ($2.42). Barclays shares last traded at GBX 189.48 ($2.40), with a volume of 44,439,060 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Barclays from GBX 240 ($3.04) to GBX 270 ($3.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.75 ($3.02).

Get Barclays alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BARC

Barclays Stock Up 0.5 %

Barclays Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £27.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 680.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 169.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.92.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.30 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.70. This represents a yield of 3.56%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,962.96%.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.