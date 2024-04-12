Barclays Cuts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $35.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities lowered BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus lowered BCE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.06. BCE has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. BCE had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BCE will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.56%.

Institutional Trading of BCE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of BCE by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 15,933,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in BCE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,198,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,173,000 after acquiring an additional 661,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BCE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,644,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,710,000 after acquiring an additional 311,902 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in BCE by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,007,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,262 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BCE by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

