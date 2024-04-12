Barclays Cuts Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target to $153.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $157.00 to $153.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ARES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ares Management from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.09.

ARES stock opened at $133.97 on Monday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $77.97 and a 12-month high of $139.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 155.65%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 38,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $5,154,680.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 96,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,419.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,046,464 shares of company stock worth $139,774,698. 47.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 68.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Ares Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

