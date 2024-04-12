Barclays Boosts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $34.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAG. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Conagra Brands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.14.

Conagra Brands Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of CAG opened at $29.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $38.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.42.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.35%.

Institutional Trading of Conagra Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 132.8% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 100.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Articles

