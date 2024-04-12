Barclays Boosts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $83.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHD. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Church & Dwight stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.02. The stock had a trading volume of 65,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,280,273. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.53. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.67.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.83, for a total transaction of $28,553,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,703,613.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 373,052 shares of company stock valued at $38,603,796. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,004,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,877 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,200,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,405,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 106,565.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,688,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682,725 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,027,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,783 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

