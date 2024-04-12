Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $10.58 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

About Bank of Ireland Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.