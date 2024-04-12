Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the March 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Bank of Ireland Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS BKRIY opened at $10.58 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1-year low of $8.38 and a 1-year high of $11.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.
About Bank of Ireland Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Ireland Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Here are the Pros and Cons of Using Options Call Debit Spreads
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Carmax Returns to the Bargain Basement: Buy the Dip?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Dividend Aristocrat Fastenal Goes on Sale: Buy It While It’s Down
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.