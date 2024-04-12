Bank of America Cuts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $315.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $350.00 to $315.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Charter Communications from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $280.00 to $250.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Charter Communications from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $370.00 to $335.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $388.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $266.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $258.56 and a 1-year high of $458.30. The company has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications will post 32.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

