Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,083,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,912 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up 1.9% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $36,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in Bank of America by 98.1% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 23,208,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,055,965. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $281.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.27%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

