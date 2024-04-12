Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSY opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

