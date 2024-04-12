Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0459 per share on Friday, May 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Banco de Sabadell’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Banco de Sabadell Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BNDSY opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its 200 day moving average is $2.53. Banco de Sabadell has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.51.
