Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Holdings Raised by Iridian Asset Management LLC CT

Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the quarter. Baker Hughes comprises about 0.9% of Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.87.

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at $508,132.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.44, for a total transaction of $294,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,437.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.88, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,132.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

BKR opened at $33.99 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

