Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 4,715 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOC. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

DOC opened at $18.68 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

