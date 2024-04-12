Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Lake Street Capital

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Lake Street Capital from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

BW has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th.

NYSE:BW opened at $1.02 on Thursday. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $91.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1.73.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $227.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 29,229 shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $30,105.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,997.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 59,229 shares of company stock valued at $62,006 over the last three months. 3.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 65.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

