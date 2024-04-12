B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Up 3.8%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) rose 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.01. Approximately 3,475,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 11,463,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on B2Gold from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 153.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. B2Gold’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTG. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in B2Gold by 13.0% in the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 26,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 10.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in B2Gold by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 92,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Mile Advisory increased its position in B2Gold by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

