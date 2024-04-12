Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) Trading Down 4.9%

Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 103,593 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 160% from the average daily volume of 39,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

Ayro Stock Down 1.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 3.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ayro

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYRO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ayro during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ayro in the first quarter worth $34,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ayro by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ayro by 287.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 376,042 shares during the last quarter. 5.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ayro Company Profile

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

