AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Price Target Cut to $197.00

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $201.00 to $197.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVB. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $191.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $196.78.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $185.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $160.45 and a 1-year high of $198.65.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 103.82%.

Insider Activity at AvalonBay Communities

In related news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,812,330.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

