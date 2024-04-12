Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ (AVDL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.57.

AVDL stock opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 140.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

