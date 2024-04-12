Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Truist Financial

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.16.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

AUTL stock opened at $5.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. Autolus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 2,234,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 169,784 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $11,793,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $19,328,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

