Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX) Insider Sells $207,089.61 in Stock

Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Get Free Report) insider Ian Shakil sold 51,387 shares of Augmedix stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $207,089.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,217 shares in the company, valued at $49,234.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ian Shakil also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 11th, Ian Shakil sold 24,778 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total value of $97,377.54.

On Monday, April 8th, Ian Shakil sold 37,780 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $149,986.60.

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Ian Shakil sold 45,906 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $188,673.66.

On Monday, April 1st, Ian Shakil sold 58,978 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $230,603.98.

On Thursday, March 28th, Ian Shakil sold 31,994 shares of Augmedix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $129,895.64.

Augmedix Stock Performance

Shares of AUGX opened at $3.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Augmedix, Inc. has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $193.01 million, a P/E ratio of -8.80 and a beta of -0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Augmedix ( NASDAQ:AUGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 308.50% and a negative net margin of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Augmedix in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Augmedix from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Augmedix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Augmedix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 292.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 663,778 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Augmedix by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 639,732 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Augmedix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Augmedix Company Profile

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

