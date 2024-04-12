Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM) Financial Survey

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Atrion has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Atrion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Atrion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Assure shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atrion $169.33 million 4.19 $19.41 million $11.03 36.55 Assure $10.98 million 0.42 -$30.11 million N/A N/A

This table compares Atrion and Assure’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Atrion has higher revenue and earnings than Assure.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Atrion and Assure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atrion 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Assure has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 479.21%. Given Assure’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Assure is more favorable than Atrion.

Profitability

This table compares Atrion and Assure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atrion 11.46% 8.07% 7.37% Assure -400.68% -6,320.92% -169.03%

Summary

Atrion beats Assure on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments. Its cardiovascular products comprise Myocardial Protection System that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes critical drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products for use in heart bypass surgery. The company's ophthalmic products consist of a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It manufactures products for safe needle and scalpel blade containment; inflation systems and valves used in marine and aviation safety products; components used in inflatable survival products and structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and other products during transport in other medical and non-medical applications. The company sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers; and other equipment manufacturers through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors. Atrion Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

