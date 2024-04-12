Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 247.2% from the March 15th total of 348,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
