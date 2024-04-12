Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a growth of 247.2% from the March 15th total of 348,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 541,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on Atour Lifestyle from $25.00 to $23.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATAT

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Shares of NASDAQ ATAT opened at $18.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Atour Lifestyle has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.